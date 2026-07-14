To collaborate on strengthening state's digital media ecosystem

Bodhi Tree Multimedia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tripura to collaborate on strengthening the state's digital media ecosystem, creator economy and technology-led public engagement initiatives.

The proposed collaboration represents a long-term strategic partnership to support Tripura's vision of building a digitally enabled creative economy while expanding access to modern media infrastructure, digital services and technology-driven citizen engagement.

The partnership spans several strategic areas, including the development of digital media platforms, creator ecosystem initiatives, digital marketing capabilities, media intelligence solutions. Together, these initiatives seek to create an integrated digital ecosystem that supports content creators, strengthens digital public services and encourages innovation within the state's media and technology landscape.