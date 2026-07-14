Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bodhi Tree Multimedia signs MoU with Government of Tripura

To collaborate on strengthening state's digital media ecosystem

Bodhi Tree Multimedia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tripura to collaborate on strengthening the state's digital media ecosystem, creator economy and technology-led public engagement initiatives.

The proposed collaboration represents a long-term strategic partnership to support Tripura's vision of building a digitally enabled creative economy while expanding access to modern media infrastructure, digital services and technology-driven citizen engagement.

The partnership spans several strategic areas, including the development of digital media platforms, creator ecosystem initiatives, digital marketing capabilities, media intelligence solutions. Together, these initiatives seek to create an integrated digital ecosystem that supports content creators, strengthens digital public services and encourages innovation within the state's media and technology landscape.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty suggests muted start for equities as US-Iran conflict continues to escalate

Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Titania reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.98 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina consolidated net profit rises 5.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sharp Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation consolidated net profit rises 19.98% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story