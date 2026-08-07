Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency consolidated net profit declines 16.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.07% to Rs 2.81 crore

Net profit of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency declined 16.05% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.07% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2.812.5311.037.111.681.571.581.471.361.62

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