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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency consolidated net profit declines 16.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency consolidated net profit declines 16.05% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 11.07% to Rs 2.81 crore

Net profit of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency declined 16.05% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.07% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.812.53 11 OPM %11.037.11 -PBDT1.681.57 7 PBT1.581.47 7 NP1.361.62 -16

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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