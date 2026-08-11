Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company consolidated net profit declines 48.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.72% to Rs 410.80 crore

Net profit of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company declined 48.73% to Rs 7.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.72% to Rs 410.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 377.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.410.80377.84-0.14-3.7219.8619.0811.1111.247.0813.81

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