Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company consolidated net profit declines 48.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.72% to Rs 410.80 croreNet profit of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company declined 48.73% to Rs 7.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.72% to Rs 410.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 377.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales410.80377.84 9 OPM %-0.14-3.72 -PBDT19.8619.08 4 PBT11.1111.24 -1 NP7.0813.81 -49
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