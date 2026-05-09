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Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company consolidated net profit rises 82.32% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 10.26% to Rs 395.84 crore

Net profit of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company rose 82.32% to Rs 21.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.26% to Rs 395.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 359.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 94.51% to Rs 26.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 490.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.04% to Rs 1460.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1605.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales395.84359.02 10 1460.331605.43 -9 OPM %-0.39-3.58 --3.82-1.67 - PBDT37.0520.99 77 66.0581.18 -19 PBT28.3212.74 122 32.6448.30 -32 NP21.0411.54 82 26.92490.16 -95

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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