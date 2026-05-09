Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company consolidated net profit rises 82.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.26% to Rs 395.84 crore

Net profit of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company rose 82.32% to Rs 21.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.26% to Rs 395.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 359.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 94.51% to Rs 26.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 490.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.04% to Rs 1460.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1605.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.