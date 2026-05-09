Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bombay Dyeing Q4 PAT jumps 82% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company reported an 82.3% YoY surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 21.04 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 11.54 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 10.3% year-on-year to Rs 395.84 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Total expenses declined 11.17% year-on-year to Rs 362.43 crore during the quarter. The cost of raw materials fell 26.78% to Rs 204.10 crore, while employee benefit expenses surged 451.07% YoY to Rs 48.99 crore.

On a segmental basis, polyester revenue stood at Rs 367.05 crore (up 11.45% YoY), while the real estate business stood at Rs 18.70 crore (down 8.65% YoY) and revenue from the retail / textile segment stood at Rs 6.84 crore (down 25.65% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit tanked 94.5% to Rs 26.92 crore on a 9% decline in net sales to Rs 1,460.33 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company is currently engaged in the business of real estate development, polyester staple fiber, and retail (textiles).

The scrip shed 0.26% to end at Rs 135.60 on Friday, 8 May 2026.

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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