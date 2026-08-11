Bombay Oxygen Investments standalone net profit rises 17.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.48% to Rs 33.65 crore

Net profit of Bombay Oxygen Investments rose 17.71% to Rs 28.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.48% to Rs 33.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.33.6528.8998.7898.6533.2728.5033.2228.4528.5224.23

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