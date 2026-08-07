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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 16.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 16.54% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 2:39 PM IST
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Sales rise 19.37% to Rs 182.57 crore

Net profit of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds rose 16.54% to Rs 14.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.37% to Rs 182.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 152.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales182.57152.94 19 OPM %9.3810.04 -PBDT15.6013.55 15 PBT15.2513.19 16 NP14.3012.27 17

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 2:39 PM IST

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