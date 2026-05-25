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Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 4.50% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 5:10 PM IST
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Sales rise 44.70% to Rs 66.43 crore

Net profit of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds rose 4.50% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.70% to Rs 66.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.95% to Rs 26.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.09% to Rs 344.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 358.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales66.4345.91 45 344.08358.76 -4 OPM %9.8413.35 -10.369.13 - PBDT4.694.92 -5 30.0729.38 2 PBT4.194.58 -9 28.3928.07 1 NP4.414.22 5 26.6626.41 1

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 5:10 PM IST

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