Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to buyStocks to watchQ1 Results TodayGland Pharma ShareGold Silver PriceClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bombay Talkies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Bombay Talkies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 3:18 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net Loss of Bombay Talkies reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.050.07 -29 OPM %-120.00-100.00 -PBDT-0.06-0.07 14 PBT-0.06-0.07 14 NP-0.06-0.07 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nivi Trading reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Lykis reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.90 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Bright Brothers consolidated net profit declines 5.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Hind Rectifiers consolidated net profit declines 26.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Graviss Hospitality reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.52 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 3:18 PM IST

Next Story