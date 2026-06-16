Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bondada bags solar / BESS project of Rs 1338.03 crore

From NTPC Renewable Energy

Bondada Engineering has received a prestigious Notification of Award (NOA) from NTPC Renewable Energy for the EPC Package for Development of 250 MW Solar PV Project with 50 MW/200 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Project at Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh.

With this order, Bondada's Solar EPC order book has expanded to ~ 5.5 GWp, while its BESS order book has increased to ~ 1.1 GWh. The strengthened order book enhances revenue visibility, provides strong execution momentum, and establishes a robust platform for sustainable growth in the years ahead.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RateGain enters into strategic partnership with Duetto

Nifty trades above 23,950 mark; European market advanced

Suzlon Energy sizzles as government targets 100 GW wind capacity by 2030

RateGain Travel Technologies rises on strategic partnership with Duetto

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) rises on strengthening distribution network in Oman

First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story