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Bondada Engineering consolidated net profit rises 11.39% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 27.93% to Rs 913.85 crore

Net profit of Bondada Engineering rose 11.39% to Rs 59.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.93% to Rs 913.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 714.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 85.52% to Rs 203.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 80.96% to Rs 2842.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1570.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales913.85714.31 28 2842.811570.96 81 OPM %10.5311.43 -11.4910.87 - PBDT89.2676.74 16 294.17158.91 85 PBT86.7374.42 17 284.66152.35 87 NP59.1753.12 11 203.48109.68 86

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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