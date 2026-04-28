Bondada Engineering consolidated net profit rises 11.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.93% to Rs 913.85 crore

Net profit of Bondada Engineering rose 11.39% to Rs 59.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.93% to Rs 913.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 714.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 85.52% to Rs 203.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 80.96% to Rs 2842.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1570.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.