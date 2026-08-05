Bondada Engineering consolidated net profit rises 38.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.99% to Rs 691.65 croreNet profit of Bondada Engineering rose 38.24% to Rs 52.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.99% to Rs 691.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 557.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales691.65557.83 24 OPM %11.3011.67 -PBDT75.4158.88 28 PBT72.7157.30 27 NP52.8938.26 38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content