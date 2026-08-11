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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bondada Group bags 200 MW / 400 MWh BESS projects and order for 100 BSNL towers

Bondada Group bags 200 MW / 400 MWh BESS projects and order for 100 BSNL towers

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 2:33 PM IST
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Consolidated order book now totals Rs 10,023 cr

Bondada Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of Bondada Engineering, has received orders for setting up of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects to 200 MW / 400 MWh in the State of Tamil Nadu.

In addition, Bondada Green Engineering, a subsidiary of Bondada Engineering, has received an order for the supply of 100 BSNL Towers for locations in Udaipur and Ahmedabad.

With addition of the above orders, the Group Company's consolidated order book has strengthened to ~ Rs 10,023 crore, further enhancing revenue visibility and providing a robust execution pipeline across its key business segments.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

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