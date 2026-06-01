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Bonlon Industries consolidated net profit rises 92.86% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:25 AM IST
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Sales decline 31.11% to Rs 100.64 crore

Net profit of Bonlon Industries rose 92.86% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 31.11% to Rs 100.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 146.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.87% to Rs 2.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.51% to Rs 651.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 623.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales100.64146.08 -31 651.18623.10 5 OPM %1.980.78 -0.991.09 - PBDT1.490.97 54 4.985.19 -4 PBT1.150.54 113 3.623.58 1 NP0.810.42 93 2.632.68 -2

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:25 AM IST

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