Bonlon Industries standalone net profit declines 50.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 38.33% to Rs 111.20 crore

Net profit of Bonlon Industries declined 50.98% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 38.33% to Rs 111.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 180.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.111.20180.302.502.932.555.052.324.731.753.57

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