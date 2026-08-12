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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Borana Weaves standalone net profit rises 35.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Borana Weaves standalone net profit rises 35.08% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 24.49% to Rs 100.84 crore

Net profit of Borana Weaves rose 35.08% to Rs 16.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.49% to Rs 100.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 81.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales100.8481.00 24 OPM %25.6121.16 -PBDT25.9517.27 50 PBT19.9614.49 38 NP16.4812.20 35

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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