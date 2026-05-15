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Borana Weaves standalone net profit rises 57.89% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales rise 27.99% to Rs 100.73 crore

Net profit of Borana Weaves rose 57.89% to Rs 17.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.99% to Rs 100.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.72% to Rs 64.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.85% to Rs 388.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 290.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales100.7378.70 28 388.59290.31 34 OPM %25.4321.75 -23.5521.76 - PBDT26.5016.70 59 96.2362.91 53 PBT20.9413.51 55 78.4249.85 57 NP17.2110.90 58 64.6140.20 61

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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