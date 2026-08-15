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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Borosil consolidated net profit declines 26.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Borosil consolidated net profit declines 26.48% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:38 AM IST
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Sales rise 8.98% to Rs 253.59 crore

Net profit of Borosil declined 26.48% to Rs 12.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.98% to Rs 253.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 232.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales253.59232.69 9 OPM %13.5916.05 -PBDT39.2945.50 -14 PBT17.4423.48 -26 NP12.8017.41 -26

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:38 AM IST

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