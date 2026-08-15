Borosil consolidated net profit declines 26.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.98% to Rs 253.59 crore

Net profit of Borosil declined 26.48% to Rs 12.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.98% to Rs 253.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 232.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.253.59232.6913.5916.0539.2945.5017.4423.4812.8017.41

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