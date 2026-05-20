Borosil consolidated net profit declines 4.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.16% to Rs 284.12 crore

Net profit of Borosil declined 4.94% to Rs 10.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.16% to Rs 284.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 270.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.58% to Rs 74.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.96% to Rs 1195.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1107.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.