Borosil Renewables climbs after govt levies CVD on Malaysian solar glass imports

Borosil Renewables rallied 8.84% to Rs 545.80 after the the Government imposed a countervailing duty (CVD) on Textured Toughened (Tempered) Glass made or exported from Malaysia for a period of five years.

The notified product includes textured toughened glass with a minimum of 90.5% transmission, thickness not exceeding 4.2 mm, and where at least one dimension exceeds 1500 mm (whether coated or uncoated). The product is commonly referred as solar glass, solar PV glass, or high-transmission photovoltaic glass.

Under the notification, the duty will be levied as a percentage of the CIF (Cost, Insurance and Freight) value of the imported goods. Imports from Xinyi Solar (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. and SBH Kibing Solar New Materials (M) Sdn. Bhd. will attract a duty of 9.71%, while imports from all other producers will be subject to a duty of 10.14%.