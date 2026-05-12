Borosil Renewables reports consolidated net profit of Rs 169.14 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.77% to Rs 439.92 crore

Net profit of Borosil Renewables reported to Rs 169.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 20.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.77% to Rs 439.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 373.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 129.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 69.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.17% to Rs 1555.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1479.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.