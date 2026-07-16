Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Borosil Renewables reports consolidated net profit of Rs 86.84 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Borosil Renewables reports consolidated net profit of Rs 86.84 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 17.06% to Rs 405.69 crore

Net profit of Borosil Renewables reported to Rs 86.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 166.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.06% to Rs 405.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 346.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales405.69346.58 17 OPM %31.3518.18 -PBDT139.4665.23 114 PBT117.8935.73 230 NP86.84-166.57 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty July futures trade at a discount

South Indian Bank Q1 PAT rises 17% YoY to Rs 378 crore

Sensex jumps 256 pts; consumer durables shares advance for 6th day

Indices end sideways; consumer durables shares climb

360 ONE WAM consolidated net profit rises 16.11% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story