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Borosil Scientific consolidated net profit rises 213.84% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 4:52 PM IST
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Sales rise 10.57% to Rs 143.17 crore

Net profit of Borosil Scientific rose 213.84% to Rs 27.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.57% to Rs 143.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 129.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.14% to Rs 34.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.58% to Rs 467.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 438.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales143.17129.48 11 467.34438.49 7 OPM %22.4312.80 -13.3111.99 - PBDT33.9118.72 81 70.6158.87 20 PBT29.1514.02 108 51.3740.39 27 NP27.218.67 214 34.6126.80 29

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

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