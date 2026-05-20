Borosil Scientific consolidated net profit rises 213.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.57% to Rs 143.17 crore

Net profit of Borosil Scientific rose 213.84% to Rs 27.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.57% to Rs 143.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 129.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.14% to Rs 34.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.58% to Rs 467.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 438.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.