Borosil tanked 3.27% to Rs 226.10 after the company reported a 5.02% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.58 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 11.14 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 5.15% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 284.11 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Total expenses jumped 8.39% YoY to Rs 277 crore in Q4 FY26. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 17.43 crore (up 20.62% YoY), while employee benefit expenses rose 0.65% YoY to Rs 33.97 crore during the period under review.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 12.87% YoY to Rs 14.75 crore during the quarter.