Bosch and Tata AutoComp Systems (TACO) announced a joint venture to unlock growth opportunities in India's e-mobility segment. The partners plan to hold equal shares in the joint venture, which aims to start its operations by mid-2026, subject to receiving all regulatory approvals.

The joint venture will focus on engineering, manufacturing and sales of eAxle systems and electric motors in India. With a registered office in Pune, this joint venture aims to accelerate the adoption of sustainable and forward-looking technologies, thereby expanding the regional footprint for both companies in the e-mobility space.

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