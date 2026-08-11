Bosch consolidated net profit declines 36.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.00% to Rs 5841.90 crore

Net profit of Bosch declined 36.74% to Rs 706.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1116.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.00% to Rs 5841.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4788.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5841.904788.6014.0613.351040.70922.80941.80837.80706.101116.10

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