Bosch consolidated net profit declines 36.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.00% to Rs 5841.90 croreNet profit of Bosch declined 36.74% to Rs 706.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1116.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.00% to Rs 5841.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4788.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5841.904788.60 22 OPM %14.0613.35 -PBDT1040.70922.80 13 PBT941.80837.80 12 NP706.101116.10 -37
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