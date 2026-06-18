Bosch Home Comfort hits the roof after promoter launches OFS to divest over 7% stake

Bosch Home Comfort India hit an upper circuit of 10% at Rs 1,405.95 after the company's promoter announced an offer for sale (OFS) to pare 7.22% stake in the company.

The company's promoter, Bosch Global Software Technologies will sell 19,63,994 shares, representing 7.22% of the total paid up capital of the company. It has also retained an oversubscription option to sell an additional 2,02,634 shares, equivalent to 0.75% stake.

As of 31 March 2026, the promoters held an 82.22% stake in the company. Among the promoter group entities, Bosch Global Software Technologies held a 7.97% stake.

The OFS opened for non-retail investors on 18 June and will be available to retail investors on 19 June 2026. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 1,150 per share, a discount of about 10.03% to the previous day's closing price of Rs 1,278.15 on the BSE.

According to exchange data, bids were received for 78.81 lakh shares by 3:30 p.m. on the first day, translating into subscription of 445.88% of the base non-retail offer size of 17.67 lakh shares. The indicative bid price stood at Rs 1,150 per share. Bosch Home Comfort Group is a global provider of efficient heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions with an innovative product portfolio adapted to regional needs. It is the subsidiary of the Robert Bosch GmbH. The companys consolidated net profit declined 27.11% YoY to Rs 40.87 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 3.52% to Rs 965.35 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 932.57 crore in Q4 FY25.