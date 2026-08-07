Bosch Home Comfort India standalone net profit rises 49.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.49% to Rs 1095.52 croreNet profit of Bosch Home Comfort India rose 49.44% to Rs 22.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.49% to Rs 1095.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 852.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1095.52852.63 28 OPM %3.744.27 -PBDT44.7940.12 12 PBT31.6924.49 29 NP22.7915.25 49
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