Bosch Home Comfort India standalone net profit rises 49.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.49% to Rs 1095.52 crore

Net profit of Bosch Home Comfort India rose 49.44% to Rs 22.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.49% to Rs 1095.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 852.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1095.52852.633.744.2744.7940.1231.6924.4922.7915.25

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