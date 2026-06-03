Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 37470, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.27% in last one year as compared to a 5.27% drop in NIFTY and a 11.69% drop in the Nifty Auto.

Bosch Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 37470, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 23323. The Sensex is at 74095.04, down 0.74%. Bosch Ltd has risen around 4.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26079.45, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16403 shares today, compared to the daily average of 41719 shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 37575, flat on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 19.27% in last one year as compared to a 5.27% drop in NIFTY and a 11.69% drop in the Nifty Auto index. The PE of the stock is 46.78 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.