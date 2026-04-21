Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 38225, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.42% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% jump in NIFTY and a 22.04% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Bosch Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 38225, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 24552.55. The Sensex is at 79171.6, up 0.83%. Bosch Ltd has gained around 31.2% in last one month.