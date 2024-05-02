Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bosch Ltd spurts 4.15%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 3:33 PM IST
Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 30574, up 4.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.27% in last one year as compared to a 25.35% gain in NIFTY and a 71.25% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 30574, up 4.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 22674.9. The Sensex is at 74695.99, up 0.29%. Bosch Ltd has dropped around 0.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22479.9, up 1.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37490 shares today, compared to the daily average of 40258 shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 30761.7, up 4.3% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 58.27% in last one year as compared to a 25.35% gain in NIFTY and a 71.25% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 51.41 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: May 02 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

