Both rural and urban demand remained firm in August, says RBI

Reserve Bank of India stated in its latest monthly bulletin that despite geopolitical uncertainties, Indian economy clocked a growth of 7.8% in Q1:2026-27 driven by domestic consumption and investment. The growth in private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) was evident from robust vehicle sales and expansion in personal loans. Fixed investment registered its highest growth in the new series, as exhibited in the buoyant capital goods demand, increased Union Government capital expenditure, and sustained growth in finished steel consumption and cement output. On the external front, net exports contributed positively to real GDP growth. Both rural and urban demand remained firm in August as reflected by robust two-wheeler sales and continued growth in passenger vehicle sales.

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