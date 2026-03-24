BPCL secures contract for supplying green hydrogen to Numaligarh Refinery

Bharat Petroleum Corporation said that the company, along with NeuEN Green Energy, has secured a long-term contract to supply 10 KTPA of green hydrogen to Numaligarh Refinery.

The project involves setting up a dedicated green hydrogen production facility at NRLs refinery, with commercial operations targeted for 2028.

The contract includes a long-term offtake arrangement and was awarded through a competitive bidding process, with the tariff reportedly the lowest discovered to date.

This marks BPCLs entry into large-scale green hydrogen supply, aligned with its energy transition strategy, and provides early-mover positioning in industrial decarbonisation within the refining segment.

The execution will involve renewable energy integration with storage to ensure round-the-clock electrolyser operations.

NeuEN Green Energy is a 50:50 joint venture between Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries. Headquartered in Singapore, Sembcorp delivers sustainable solutions to support energy transition and urban development by leveraging its sector expertise and global track record. Bharat Petroleum Corporation is a public sector company which is engaged in the business of refining of crude oil and marketing petroleum products. The company reported a 62.29% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 7,545.27 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 4,649.20 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Net sales (excluding excise duty) rose 5.18% YoY to Rs 1,18,999.37 crore in the December 2025 quarter.