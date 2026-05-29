BPL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.70% to Rs 19.62 crore

Net Loss of BPL reported to Rs 11.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 17.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.70% to Rs 19.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.31% to Rs 78.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.