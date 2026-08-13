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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BPL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.54 crore in the June 2026 quarter

BPL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.54 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales rise 9.80% to Rs 21.39 crore

Net loss of BPL reported to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.80% to Rs 21.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales21.3919.48 10 OPM %-13.3216.79 -PBDT-2.943.33 PL PBT-3.542.73 PL NP-3.542.73 PL

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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