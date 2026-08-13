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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brady & Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Brady & Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 5:57 PM IST
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Sales decline 12.05% to Rs 17.45 crore

Net profit of Brady & Morris Engineering Company declined 50.00% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.05% to Rs 17.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.4519.84 -12 OPM %4.8710.58 -PBDT1.282.34 -45 PBT1.032.09 -51 NP0.771.54 -50

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:57 PM IST

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