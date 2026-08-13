Brady & Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.05% to Rs 17.45 croreNet profit of Brady & Morris Engineering Company declined 50.00% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.05% to Rs 17.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.4519.84 -12 OPM %4.8710.58 -PBDT1.282.34 -45 PBT1.032.09 -51 NP0.771.54 -50
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