Brady & Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 91.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 34.58% to Rs 17.46 crore

Net profit of Brady & Morris Engineering Company declined 91.96% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 34.58% to Rs 17.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.80% to Rs 5.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.05% to Rs 73.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.