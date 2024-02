Sales rise 34.61% to Rs 18.98 crore

Net profit of Brady & Morris Engineering Company rose 92.11% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 34.61% to Rs 18.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 14.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.18.9814.1018.1212.343.221.743.051.602.191.14

