Brahmaputra Infra gains as JV emerges L1 bidder for Rs 138-cr Northeast Frontier Railway project

Brahmaputra Infrastructure (BIL) added 3.22% to Rs 169.85 after it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a railway infrastructure contract worth Rs 137.60 crore in a joint venture with HBMCPL.

The company, in a joint venture with HBMCPL, has secured the L1 position for Tender No. CE-CON-KJG-EPC-2026-03 floated by Northeast Frontier Railway Construction (NFR-CONST).

The Hybrid EPC contract involves earthwork in formation and cutting, blanketing, construction of RCC boxes, RCC and PCC drains, retaining walls and toe walls, nine minor bridges, and one Road over Bridge (ROB). The project also includes railway electrification works such as design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of Overhead Equipment (OHE), electrical (general) works, and signalling and telecom systems.

The project covers the stretch from Kokrajhar station (excluding) to CH-4.100 and from Salakati station (excluding) to CH-0.400, forming the starting section of the proposed KokrajharGelephu cross-border railway corridor. The 69-km railway link will connect the Indian rail network with Gelephu in Bhutan and is being developed under the IndiaBhutan inter-governmental MoU signed in September 2025. The corridor has an estimated project cost of around Rs 3,456 crore and is among the key cross-border rail connectivity projects planned in Northeast India. The order marks the BIL-HBMCPL JVs position as the first contractor of record on the KokrajharGelephu corridor. The company said the early involvement will enable it to establish operational presence, build execution experience, and participate in future project packages expected to be awarded by NFR-CONST as the railway line progresses toward Gelephu.