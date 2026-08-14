Brahmaputra Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 9.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.10% to Rs 108.19 crore

Net profit of Brahmaputra Infrastructure rose 9.57% to Rs 16.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.10% to Rs 108.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 91.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.108.1991.6123.2524.2920.4417.7820.1117.4416.4815.04

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