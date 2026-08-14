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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brahmaputra Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 9.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Brahmaputra Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 9.57% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:28 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.10% to Rs 108.19 crore

Net profit of Brahmaputra Infrastructure rose 9.57% to Rs 16.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.10% to Rs 108.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 91.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales108.1991.61 18 OPM %23.2524.29 -PBDT20.4417.78 15 PBT20.1117.44 15 NP16.4815.04 10

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:28 AM IST

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