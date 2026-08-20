Brahmaputra Infrastructure emerges L-1 for Rs 78-cr West Bengal project

Brahmaputra Infrastructure said it has been declared the lowest bidder (L-1) for a civil construction project worth Rs 78.09 crore in West Bengal.

The tender has been invited by the Chief Engineer, Pumped Storage Project Department (PSPD), West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company (WBSEDCL), for construction of a project road, ancillary structures, Main Access Tunnel (MAT) and Power House Adit for the 4x250 MW Turga Pumped Storage Project at Baghmundi in Purulia district.

The company is the sole bidder and will execute the project over 18 months from the date of receipt of the Letter of Intent or Letter of Award. The formal Letter of Intent/Letter of Award from the authority is awaited.