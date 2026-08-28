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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brahmaputra Infrastructure receives LoA from AHIDMS, Govt. of Assam

Brahmaputra Infrastructure receives LoA from AHIDMS, Govt. of Assam

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Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
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Brahmaputra Infrastructure has received a letter of acceptance valued at Rs 11.59 crore from Assam Health Infrastructure Development and Management Society (AHIDMS), Government of Assam, Medical Education Department (MERD) for repair and renovation of three premier healthcare facilities in Assam, namely GNM School of Nursing at AMCH Dibrugarh, B.Sc. Nursing College Dibrugarh, and GNM Training Centre at Civil Hospital Tinsukia, under the ASSIST project.

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First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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