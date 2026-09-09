Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 1,04,41,76,480/- to Rs. 1,04,41,81,168/-.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 1,04,41,76,480/- to Rs. 1,04,41,81,168/-.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 10:50 AM IST