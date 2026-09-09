Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brainbees Solutions allots 2,344 equity shares under ESOP
Brainbees Solutions has approved the allotment of total of 2,344 equity shares and transfer of total of 54,749 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each under Brainbees Employees Stock Option Plan 2022 through cash exercise and cashless exercise method, against the exercise of vested Options by eligible employees.

Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 1,04,41,76,480/- to Rs. 1,04,41,81,168/-.

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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