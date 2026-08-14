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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brainbees Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.21 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Brainbees Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.21 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
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Sales rise 13.08% to Rs 2106.23 crore

Net Loss of Brainbees Solutions reported to Rs 31.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 46.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.08% to Rs 2106.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1862.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2106.231862.56 13 OPM %2.831.78 -PBDT69.9841.24 70 PBT-24.36-59.83 59 NP-31.21-46.43 33

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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