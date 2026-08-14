Brainbees Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.21 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.08% to Rs 2106.23 crore

Net Loss of Brainbees Solutions reported to Rs 31.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 46.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.08% to Rs 2106.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1862.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2106.231862.562.831.7869.9841.24-24.36-59.83-31.21-46.43

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