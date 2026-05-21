Brand Concepts standalone net profit declines 50.64% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.03% to Rs 90.42 crore

Net profit of Brand Concepts declined 50.64% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.03% to Rs 90.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 81.45% to Rs 0.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.23% to Rs 348.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 291.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.