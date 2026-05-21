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Brand Concepts standalone net profit declines 50.64% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 25.03% to Rs 90.42 crore

Net profit of Brand Concepts declined 50.64% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.03% to Rs 90.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 81.45% to Rs 0.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.23% to Rs 348.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 291.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales90.4272.32 25 348.07291.92 19 OPM %8.9110.41 -8.2110.80 - PBDT4.054.64 -13 14.3120.58 -30 PBT0.311.45 -79 1.307.67 -83 NP0.771.56 -51 0.975.23 -81

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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