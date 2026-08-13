Brandman Retail consolidated net profit rises 1152.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 287.56% to Rs 45.19 crore

Net profit of Brandman Retail rose 1152.63% to Rs 4.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 287.56% to Rs 45.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.45.1911.668.81-6.606.780.786.370.524.760.38

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