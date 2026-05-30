Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brawn Biotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Brawn Biotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:44 AM IST
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Sales decline 12.39% to Rs 1.98 crore

Net profit of Brawn Biotech reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.39% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.06% to Rs 16.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.982.26 -12 16.9813.47 26 OPM %-25.76-24.34 --1.94-13.21 - PBDT-0.33-0.46 28 0.12-1.69 LP PBT-0.36-0.49 27 0-1.80 100 NP0.58-0.49 LP 0.94-1.80 LP

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:43 AM IST

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