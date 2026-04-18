Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bridge Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Bridge Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.80 crore

Net profit of Bridge Securities reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.05% to Rs 1.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.57% to Rs 2.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.800 0 2.151.91 13 OPM %78.750 -84.6589.01 - PBDT0.960.02 4700 2.151.77 21 PBT0.950.01 9400 2.111.76 20 NP0.39-0.48 LP 1.551.27 22

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First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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