Brigade Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 41.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.19% to Rs 1457.60 crore

Net profit of Brigade Enterprises declined 41.05% to Rs 145.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 246.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.19% to Rs 1457.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1460.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.03% to Rs 644.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 685.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.28% to Rs 5697.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5074.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.