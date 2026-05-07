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Brigade Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 41.05% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales decline 0.19% to Rs 1457.60 crore

Net profit of Brigade Enterprises declined 41.05% to Rs 145.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 246.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.19% to Rs 1457.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1460.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.03% to Rs 644.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 685.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.28% to Rs 5697.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5074.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1457.601460.39 0 5697.225074.21 12 OPM %25.0228.48 -25.0527.87 - PBDT319.77381.28 -16 1230.051158.05 6 PBT239.59305.65 -22 917.68869.27 6 NP145.49246.82 -41 644.39685.76 -6

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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