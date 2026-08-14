Brigade Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 33.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.93% to Rs 1115.55 croreNet profit of Brigade Enterprises rose 33.71% to Rs 200.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 149.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.93% to Rs 1115.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1281.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1115.551281.14 -13 OPM %32.3325.24 -PBDT315.22269.42 17 PBT241.99193.81 25 NP200.41149.88 34
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